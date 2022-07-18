Rocker and the Rangers agreed Monday on a contract that includes a $5.2 million signing bonus, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Rocker's decision to forgo signing with the Mets after being selected 10th overall in the 2021 first-year player draft looks as though it'll pay off from a real-life standpoint, as he'll earn a bonus from the Rangers containing approximately $500,000 more than his allotted draft slot value from a year ago. The Rangers, who tabbed Rocker with the third overall pick in the first round of Sunday's draft, likely won't hesitate to move him through their farm system, given that he'll turn 23 years old in November and is a year removed from pitching high-level college ball at Vanderbilt. Rocker's deal with the Mets last year fell apart mainly due to concerns on the organization's part about his elbow, but the Rangers were seemingly comfortable with the right-hander's medical record even though he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder last September.