The Rangers reinstated Taveras (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, and he'll start in center field and bat eighth in the team's series finale with the Royals.

Taveras will be making his 2023 debut with the big club after opening the season on the IL due to a left oblique strain. The speedy outfielder should see the majority of the starts in center field and could be a solid source of stolen bases, but his paucity of power and poor plate skills limit his overall fantasy upside.