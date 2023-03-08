Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that Taveras (oblique) "is gonna take a little while, maybe a couple of weeks," Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Taveras had already basically been ruled out for Opening Day, so the rough timetable Bochy provided doesn't come as a surprise. The outfielder's left oblique strain is considered relatively minor, so the hope is that his absence isn't an extended one. Bubba Thompson is looking like the favorite to patrol center field for Texas while Taveras is on the shelf.