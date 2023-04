Taveras (oblique) took batting practice from the right-side again Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

That makes two days in a row that Taveras has been able to take batting practice from that right side. Grant believes that the outfielder could begin some kind of rehab over the weekend and potentially be a factor for the Rangers as early as next week. It's not out of the question that Taveras is in the lineup for the home opener against the Cubs on Monday.