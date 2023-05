Taveras went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Rockies.

Taveras increased Texas' lead to 9-0 with a three-run double in the fifth inning. The outfielder, who missed the first two weeks of the season and batted .204 in April, is raking in May with a .377/.435/.492 line, seven walks, 12 RBI, four steals and 10 runs scored over 17 games.