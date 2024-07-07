Taveras went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.

Taveras was on base when Marcus Semien belted a two-run, game-deciding home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Taveras had earlier singled to extend a hit streak to five games (7-for-16) and has hit safely in his last eight starts (11-for-26). Following a modest breakout season in 2023, he has mostly disappointed in 2024 (.232 average, .643 OPS), although Taveras' speed (10 steals, four consecutive MLB seasons with double-digit thefts) holds fantasy relevance.