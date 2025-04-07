Taveras is not in the lineup for Monday's tilt versus the Cubs.
The switch-hitting Taveras has started in center field all nine times the Rangers have faced a right-hander this season, but he's been absent from the lineup both times they've encountered a lefty. Kevin Pillar is in center field and batting fifth Monday.
