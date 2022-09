Taveras went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Taveras had a two-run single as part of a three-run eighth inning that put the game out of reach. He's cooled off considerably after a blazing start in June and July, as an anticipated correction has taken root. Since Aug. 1, Taveras is slashing .229/.276/.287 over 45 games. A BABIP that was at one point .424 has adjusted downward to .355.