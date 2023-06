Taveras batted sixth and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Tigers.

Taveras, who's batted eighth or ninth in 57 of 63 starts in 2023, was moved up to sixth with a couple of regulars getting the day off. His sixth-inning home run was his ninth of the season and seventh in 25 games during the month of June.