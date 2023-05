Taveras went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's victory against the Orioles.

Taveras went deep in the second inning for his first homer since May 3 and second of the season. He's been incredible this month, going 29-for-75 (.387) with 15 RBI and six extra-base hits in 21 games. The extended hot streak has given him a .310/.375/.434 slash line and an everyday role in centerfield for Texas.