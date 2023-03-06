Taveras has been diagnosed with a low-grade left oblique strain, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Rangers general manager Chris Young didn't completely rule out Taveras being ready in time for Opening Day, but it sounds unlikely. The good news is the injury seems relatively minor as far as oblique strains go, so Taveras shouldn't miss too much time. Bubba Thompson is a candidate to handle center field for as long as Taveras is sidelined, and Adolis Garcia sliding over from right field is also a possibility.
