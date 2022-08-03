Taveras batted third and went 1-for-5 in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Orioles.

Taveras keeps working his way up the batting order; this was the third time in the last four games he's hit among the top third. When he was first brought up from Triple-A Round Rock in June, Taveras was regular at the lower end of the lineup, but as he's experienced success, he's slowly moved up where he'll get more plate appearances. There's a serious question as to whether he can sustain his .829 OPS; a .424 BABIP suggests a correction is coming, but the Rangers see fewer groundballs and a better overall approach.