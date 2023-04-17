site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Laces double in win
Taveras went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 9-1 win over Houston.
Taveras put the finishing touches on the Astros with a two-run double in the eighth inning. It was just his second hit in 15 at-bats since being activated off the injured list.
