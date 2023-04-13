Taveras went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Wednesday's 10-1 loss to Kansas City.
Taveras made his season debut after beginning the year on the injured list with an oblique injury. He's expected to serve as the primary center fielder, although Taveras has not established consistency against major-league pitching. After batting .188 over two seasons of part-time duty, Taveras wowed when first called up in 2022, posting a .920 OPS in the first half. However, he backslid over the final two months (.585 OPS).