Taveras (oblique) could avoid a stint on the injured list even if he's not ready to play Opening Day, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The switch-hitting Taveras is able to swing from the left side of the plate fine but isn't at full strength yet from the right side as he recovers from a left oblique strain. However, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Thursday that Taveras is "ramping up each day" and "there's a good chance you will see him at the back end of that first series (of the regular season against the Phillies)." Bochy expects to have a definitive answer on Taveras by Monday. Bubba Thompson is in line to handle center field until Taveras is ready.