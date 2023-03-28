Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Monday that Taveras (oblique) will be out "maybe a week," Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Taveras was shut down earlier in the month and hasn't played since March 3. Among the options to fill in at center field are Adolis Garcia, who started there Monday and will do so again Tuesday, and Bubba Thompson.
More News
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Might avoid injured list•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Could be out a couple weeks•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Has low-grade oblique strain•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Scratched with left side tightness•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Productive in twin bill•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Remains out of lineup•