Taveras (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.
As expected, Taveras will spend a chunk of time on the IL to begin the 2023 campaign after suffering a left oblique strain in early March. The hope is that the switch-hitting outfielder will be able to join up with the Rangers sometime in mid-April. Travis Jankowski made the Opening Day roster in his place.
More News
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Set to begin season on IL•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Needs another week•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Might avoid injured list•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Could be out a couple weeks•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Has low-grade oblique strain•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Scratched with left side tightness•