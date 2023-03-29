Taveras (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

As expected, Taveras will spend a chunk of time on the IL to begin the 2023 campaign after suffering a left oblique strain in early March. The hope is that the switch-hitting outfielder will be able to join up with the Rangers sometime in mid-April. Travis Jankowski made the Opening Day roster in his place.

