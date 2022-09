Taveras is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Marlins.

Bubba Thompson will slide over from right field to fill in as the Rangers' center fielder in place of Taveras, who takes a seat after a stretch of seven consecutive starts. Taveras' move to the bench comes after a 2-for-12 showing in the Rangers' weekend series with the Blue Jays, though he supplied his 10th stolen base of the season Friday and his fourth home run Sunday.