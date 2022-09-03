site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Leody Taveras: On bench Saturday
Taveras isn't starting Saturday's game against the Red Sox.
Taveras is getting a rare day off after he went 1-for-12 with a run, a stolen base, a walk and two strikeouts over the last three games. Bubba Thompson will start in center field and bat ninth.
