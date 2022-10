Taveras went 3-for-7 with a two-run home run and a stolen base across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

After swiping his 11th bag of the year in the matinee, Taveras launched his fifth homer in the fifth inning of the nightcap off Gerrit Cole. The 24-year-old outfielder has established himself as a part of the Rangers' future this season, but his .260/.307/.367 slash line through 98 games offers plenty of room for improvement.