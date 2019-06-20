Rangers' Leody Taveras: Promoted to Double-A
Taveras was promoted to Double-A Frisco on Thursday.
This was an inevitability as long as Taveras was solid in a repeat tour of High-A. After posting a .246/.312/.332 slash line with 19 steals in 132 games last season at that level, he hit .294/.368/.376 with 21 steals in 66 games this year. He still isn't hitting for much power, but if he can hit for a high average he should develop into an everyday center fielder who steals 20-plus bases annually.
More News
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Gets on base four times•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Repeat tour of Carolina League•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Trying season at High-A•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Holds up well at High-A•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Set to open at High-A•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Scuffling recently at Low-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...