Taveras was promoted to Double-A Frisco on Thursday.

This was an inevitability as long as Taveras was solid in a repeat tour of High-A. After posting a .246/.312/.332 slash line with 19 steals in 132 games last season at that level, he hit .294/.368/.376 with 21 steals in 66 games this year. He still isn't hitting for much power, but if he can hit for a high average he should develop into an everyday center fielder who steals 20-plus bases annually.

