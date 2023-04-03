Taveras (oblique) has advanced to swinging from the right side but is unlikely to be activated as soon as eligible, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. He was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to March 27, making him eligible for Friday's road game against the Cubs.

The switch-hitting Taveras said he no longer feels any soreness after taking swings from the right side of the plate and has progressed in the number he's taking daily. The next step for the outfielder is to face live pitching, which could happen at extended spring training. If Taveras is not ready for the series in Chicago, a possible return would be Monday, April 10, at home against the Royals.