Taveras went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and was hit by a pitch in Friday's 4-3 loss to Toronto.

Taveras notched his 10th steal in the ninth inning, putting himself in position to score the tying run, but the Rangers were unable to deliver him. He's been an active base stealer in the minors, which carried over to the majors despite a poor track record of getting on base in two previous stints with the Rangers. He's been better at getting on base in 2022, posting a .333 OBP, and has attempted 15 steals.