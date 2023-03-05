Taveras was scratched from Sunday's Cactus League contest due to left side tightness, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
As Weaver points out, Taveras is the third member of the Rangers to have issues with their left side in the Cactus League, as Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi have also had the ailment during the spring season. Bubba Thompson -- who was scratched Saturday with leg tightness -- will take his place in the lineup. Taveras will be evaluated in the coming days, and should be considered day-to-day for now.