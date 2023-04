Taveras went 3-for-5 with an RBI double, an RBI triple and two runs scored in Wednesday's 12-3 victory over the Royals.

Taveras gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead in the second with an RBI double and came around to score on a Marcus Semien single. He added an RBI triple in the fourth, extending the advantage to 4-1, and once again scored on a knock from Semien. It was Taveras' first multi-hit game of the season, and he now has three extra-base knocks and four RBI across 20 plate appearances.