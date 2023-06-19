Taveras went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Taveras launched a two-run homer off Adam Cimber in the seventh that scored Ezequiel Duran and marked his third long ball in his last five games, and his sixth in June (15 games) after entering the month with just two in his first 42 games. Taveras is having a career year in 2023, slashing .302/.357/.495 and is on pace to set new bests in runs scored, hits, RBI and steals while already having surpassed his previous home run record with eight.