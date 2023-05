Taveras went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Athletics.

Taveras' fifth-inning single knocked in Josh Jung for what turned out to be the game-winning run, and the stolen base was his third in six tries. Following an inconsistent stretch off the injured list when he batted .204 over 16 games, Taveras has gone 14-for-30 (.467) over the next eight games.