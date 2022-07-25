Taveras went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 11-8 win over the Athletics.

Taveras knocked an RBI single in the third inning and scored a run during the Rangers' six-run fifth. Since the start of July, the 23-year-old has gone 23-for-62 (.371) with five steals and 12 extra-base hits through 19 games. On the year, Taveras is slashing .340/.380/.540 through 108 plate appearances.