Taveras went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, five RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-4 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Taveras roped an RBI triple off Justin Verlander in the top of the fourth inning, delivering the Rangers' their first run of the game. He later added a sacrifice fly in the sixth frame before driving in three more runs on a double in the 10th inning. The two extra-base hits were the outfielder's first since July 24 and the five RBI matched his total from his previous 19 games combined. Overall on the season, Taveras is batting .296 with 16 extra-base bits, 25 RBI, 23 runs and six stolen bases over 159 at-bats in 50 games.