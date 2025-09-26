The Rangers recalled Curvelo from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Curvelo was demoted to Triple-A earlier this month after giving up three runs (two earned) to the Mets without recording an out, but he'll return to the Rangers now that the big club will have to finish the season without Chris Martin (undisclosed) and Cole Winn (undisclosed). Curvelo owns a 5.50 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 18 MLB innings this year and will likely be limited to middle relief.