The Rangers recalled Curvelo from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Curvelo spent time on the Rangers' taxi squad in early June but never received a spot on the 26-man roster. He'll officially join Texas' bullpen this time, however, after logging a 3.26 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 40 strikeouts through 38.2 innings at Round Rock. The 24-year-old righty will be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.