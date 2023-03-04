Mathias was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Saturday.
Lefty reliever Will Smith was brought in on a one-year deal and Mathias was the roster casualty. While he's 28 years old and lacks a defensive home, Mathias hit six homers in just 91 plate appearances in the majors last year, so he could draw interest on waivers.
