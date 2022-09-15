Mathias went 2-for-5 with a home run, an additional RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to Oakland.

Mathias plated the Rangers' first run with a solo homer to left field in the second inning. He added an RBI single in the following frame. The long ball came one day after Mathias went deep twice, and he's gone 5-for-10 with four runs and six RBI over his past two games. The hot stretch has pushed his season slash line to .306/371/.645 through 70 plate appearances.