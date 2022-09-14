Mathias went 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and three total runs scored in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Athletics.

Mathias hasn't seen a large share of playing time in September, as Tuesday marked just his fifth start in 13 games this month. He made the most of his chance, fueling the Rangers' comeback win in a big way. The 28-year-old hit an RBI double in the fifth inning, a two-run blast in the seventh and a walkoff solo shot in the ninth to help erase a five-run deficit. He's produced five multi-hit efforts since joining the Rangers at the trade deadline. Mathias is slashing .298/.369/.614 with five homers, 18 RBI, 12 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases through 65 plate appearances between Texas and Milwaukee this year.