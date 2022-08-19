Mathias started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's 10-3 win over the Athletics.

Mathias, who was acquired from the Brewers at the trade deadline, was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, a transaction that got lost among the organizational changes of the past week, which featured the sacking of a manager and general manager. He appeared as a pinch hitter Wednesday, doubling in his lone plate appearance, then made his first start for the Rangers on Thursday. It's unclear how he'll be used going forward, as the Rangers tend to rotate several players at DH. He could serve as a right-handed complement with Brad Miller at DH or spot in as a utility player capable of playing second base, third base and left field.