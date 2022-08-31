site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-mark-mathias-riding-pine-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Mark Mathias: Riding pine Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mathias isn't starting Wednesday against the Astros.
Mathias started four of the last five games and went 7-for-15 with a home run, a double, five RBI and three runs during that time. Adolis Garcia will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read