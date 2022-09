Mathias went 0-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Houston.

Mathias started at designated hitter with a lefty on the mound. He's getting about three starts per week, primarily at DH and mostly against southpaws. Lefties Kole Calhoun and Brad Miller (hip) typically handle DH chores against righties. Mathias has taken five walks in the last five games after not getting a free pass in his first six with the Rangers.