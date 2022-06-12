Moore (3-0) picked up the win Saturday against the White Sox, striking out five batters across a pair of scoreless innings without a single baserunner.

Moore entered a tied game in the bottom of the eighth and did his job expertly across the next two frames, striking out five batters while getting the sixth to pop out. That left him as the pitcher of record when the Rangers scored four runs in the top of the 10th. Moore has been surprisingly effect in a relief role this season, cruising to a 2.63 ERA and 29.7 percent strikeout rate in 27.1 innings of work.