Helman is expected to be called up from Triple-A Round Rock, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports Friday.

Helman is slated to take Evan Carter's (wrist) spot on the active roster once Carter is placed on the injured list. Helman has been with Round Rock since July 27, and he's slashed .182/.308/.455 in 14 plate appearances with the Rangers this season. The 29-year-old has tallied a .744 OPS with Round Rock in 2025.