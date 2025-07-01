Helman went 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and one run scored in Monday's 10-6 extra-innings loss to the Orioles.

Helman earned his first start of the season in center field, covering for the absence of Evan Carter (personal), who is set to rejoin the Rangers on Wednesday. Helman was able to get aboard with a walk in the seventh, then stole second and came around to score after Gary Sanchez's attempt to throw him out went into the outfield, followed by Sanchez bobbling the return throw home. Helman's been up with the Rangers since Friday, appearing in two games, but his playing time will likely remain limited once the team is closer to full strength again. He'll likely get most of his starts against left-handed pitchers, and Helman could be the one to lose his roster spot once Wyatt Langford (oblique) is ready to return.