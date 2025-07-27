Rangers' Michael Helman: Demoted to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers optioned Helman to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.
He'll cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to designated hitter Joc Pederson (hand), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. After getting called up from Round Rock this past Monday, Helman quickly settled into the short side of a platoon in center field with the left-handed-hitting Evan Carter, making three starts while going 2-for-7 with a home run, four RBI and an additional run. Sam Haggerty was reinstated from the IL earlier in the weekend and will most likely replace Helman as Carter's platoon mate.
