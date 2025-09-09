Helman went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBI in Monday's 5-0 win over Milwaukee.

Helman launched his first career grand slam en route to tallying a career-high five RBI. The center fielder is making a strong impression at the plate so far, and he should continue to play regularly down the stretch for the banged-up Rangers. Through 55 trips to the plate, Helman is slashing .245/.315/.571 with seven extra-base hits, 15 RBI, 13 runs scored and three stolen bases.