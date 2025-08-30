Helman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 5-2 win over the Athletics.

Helman has gone 4-for-13 with two homers and four RBI over five games since he was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. He appears to be handling a short-side platoon role in center field, though he also offers extra insurance as a reserve infielder and bench bat. This year, he's batting .250 with three homers, eight RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base over 28 plate appearances in the majors.