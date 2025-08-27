Helman started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

Helman increased the Rangers' lead to 5-0 with a two-run shot in the second inning. It was his second homer of the season and first since being recalled up last week. Helman was called up in the wake of Evan Carter's wrist injury and has started twice in center field, both against left-handers.