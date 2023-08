Lowe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss against Milwaukee.

Lowe's fourth-inning blast put the Rangers on the board, pulling them to within one at the time. Lowe has been a constant source of production all season, but has picked it up even more since the All-Star break, hitting .297 with six home runs and 20 RBI and 21 runs scored across 118 at-bats.