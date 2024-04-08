Lowe (oblique) could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment after taking live batting practice Tuesday and Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lowe is a month removed from suffering a right oblique strain and would appear past the injury at this point, so it's more about getting his timing down before rejoining the Rangers' lineup. Jared Walsh has been seeing the bulk of the reps at first base for Texas with Lowe out but would revert to a reserve role or occasional designated hitter when Lowe is ready.