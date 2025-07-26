Haggerty went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 8-3 win over Atlanta.

Haggerty singled to lead off the first inning, stole his 10th base of the season and scored the Rangers' first run. He later doubled in the team's fourth run. Haggerty was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday and in the starting lineup against a left-hander. He normally has has a spot in the lineup against southpaws.