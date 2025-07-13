Haggerty went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Astros.

Haggerty made use of his speed after reaching on an error in the first inning. He went from first to third on Marcus Semien's single and then scored on a Framber Valdez wild pitch. Haggerty showed off more speed with a double and a steal of third in the third inning. The utility player is up to nine steals on 11 attempts this year, and he's added three triples as he continues to make an impact with his running. He's been fine with the bat as well, hitting .254 with a .714 OPS, two home runs, 11 RBI and 25 runs scored across 142 plate appearances.