Haggerty entered Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter and stole three bases in a 6-5 extra-inning win over Baltimore. He went 0-for-1 with a walk and an RBI.

Haggerty was vital to the Rangers' win. He walked for Alejandro Osuna in the eighth, stole two bases and scored the game-tying run that set up the extra inning. In the 10th, his fielder's choice induced the game-winning run. Haggerty's been on a bit of roll lately, going 8-for-20 (.400) with two extra-baste hits, one RBI, five walks, three steals and four runs over the last seven games. The three steals give him eight through 35 games. The switch hitter is usually in starting lineups against lefties and will fill-in when needed against righties.