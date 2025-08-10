Haggerty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

While the Rangers faced off against left-handed starting pitchers in the past three games, Haggerty set the table for each of those contests and went 3-for-11 with a walk, a double and an RBI. Though he'll retreat to the bench Sunday while right-hander Zack Wheeler starts for Philadelphia, the switch-hitting Haggerty looks like he'll continue to occupy a prominent spot in the batting order against lefties.